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New orders included three floating storage and regasification unit conversions for global energy company Karpowership and liquefied natural gas and power infrastructure company Excelerate Energy.

SINGAPORE – Offshore, marine and energy specialist Seatrium on Nov 19 reported that its net order book stood at $12.2 billion as at end-September, comprising 35 projects with deliveries extending through 2033.

In a business update for the third quarter ended Sept 30, Seatrium said it had secured $1.7 billion in new orders so far in 2026 .

New orders included three floating storage and regasification unit conversions for global energy company Karpowership and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power infrastructure company Excelerate Energy.

Seatrium also secured vessel integration work for SBM Offshore and MODEC , and the conversion and integration of five floating power plants for Karpowership.

Furthermore, it will complete four offshore rigs for Keppel’s RigCo. Separately, it signed a letter of intent with Golar for a third floating LNG conversion project and aims to finalise the contract by end-2026.

Chris Ong, Seatrium chief executive officer, said: “Order win momentum has picked up in recent weeks, reiterating the strong underlying demand drivers driven by an urgent need for reliable energy to meet growing demand.”

Operational performance remained steady, with revenue maintaining its run rate and gross margin continuing to improve relative to the first half of 2026, said Seatrium.

It added that the gross margin expansion was supported by improving project margin mix, continued cost discipline and progressive cost savings associated with ongoing non-core divestments.

“Recurring annualised cost savings exceeding $50 million from completed divestments remain on track, while ongoing divestment initiatives are expected to further optimise the group’s cost structure,” said the group.

In pursuing new orders, the group said it will prioritise “high-quality projects for world-class customers”. Productivity initiatives and strategic divestments “support a leaner operating model”.

The group expects margin drivers in the third quarter to continue through year-end and FY2026 underlying net profit to be “materially higher” than for FY2025. The profit guidance excludes one-off items such as divestment gains and legal and corporate claims.

For FY2025, Seatrium’s net profit more than doubled to $323.6 million, from $156.8 million in 2024 . This was on the back of stronger margins, revenue growth in the oil and gas and offshore wind segments, as well as lower net finance costs.

Revenue rose 24.3% to $11.5 billion, driven by the oil and gas and offshore wind segments.

Shares of Seatrium on Nov 18 ended 0.6% or $0.01 lower at $1.71. THE BUSINESS TIMES