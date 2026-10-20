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Sea plans IPO for financial services arm Monee, memo says

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Sea Limited’s financial services arm Monee offers mobile wallets, payments processing, credit and banking services.

Sea Limited’s financial services arm Monee offers mobile wallets, payments processing, credit and banking services.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

  • Sea Limited plans to list its financial services arm Monee, founder Forrest Lee said in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
  • Lee said going public would give Monee the “resources and the room to go further and faster than it can today”. It runs mobile wallets, payments, credit and banking in eight markets.
  • Sea will also launch an AI-first enterprise platform called Sea Cloud. Lee said quarterly revenue has grown more than 80 times in nine years to US$7.8 billion (S$10 billion).

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Singapore-headquartered tech conglomerate Sea Limited is planning a public listing for its financial services arm Monee and will also launch an artificial intelligence enterprise platform business, according to an internal memo sent on Oct 20.

Founder Forrest Li, in a memo to employees that was reviewed by Reuters, said he believed going public would give its financial payments and services business the “resources and the room to go further and faster than it can today”.

The business operates in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Brazil and offers mobile wallets, payments processing, credit and banking services.

Sea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The memo said the tech group would also launch an AI-first enterprise platform named Sea Cloud.

In the memo, which was sent on the ninth anniversary of the group’s public listing in New York, Li said the quarterly revenue for the group had grown more than 80 times over that period to US$7.8 billion (S$10 billion). REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.