SE Asia’s digital economy close to $282 billion in 2022, but expected to slow down

SINGAPORE - Fuelled by rapid growth in the past few years, South-east Asia’s digital economy is projected to reach almost US$200 billion (S$282 billion) in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2022, three years ahead of its 2025 target.

The region’s digital economy in 2022 is looking to grow by about 20 per cent from 2021, when it had a GMV of US$161 billion, showed a report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company released on Thursday.

But macroeconomic risks, such as inflation and supply chain shocks, are threatening near-term growth. South-east Asia’s digital economy is now set to reach a new target of US$330 billion in 2025, down from the previously revised forecast of US$363 billion.

This is the first time the three companies have lowered their growth projections in the annual report – e-Conomy SEA – since it was launched in 2016. The report covers Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Ms Stephanie Davis, vice-president for Google in South-east Asia, said while the outlook is still optimistic, challenges such as a reduction in disposable income and rising prices cannot be ignored.

“These headwinds started with supply chain disruptions, which led to smaller product availability and an increase in prices. It is particularly worrisome when there is fear of reduced disposable income. And there is certainly fear felt across the region, if not globally,” she said.

By 2030, the GMV of South-east Asia’s digital economy is expected to reach between US$600 billion and US$1 trillion, a downgrade from previous projections of US$700 billion to US$1 trillion, she added.

E-commerce is looking to be the greatest contributor to the digital economy in 2022, pumping in some US$131 billion. This is followed by online media at US$24 billion, food and transport at US$22 billion, and travel at US$17 billion.

Although e-commerce growth has slowed compared to previous years, it is still set to be the main driver of the region’s GMV, said Ms Davis.

One reason is because the segment is still seeing a lot of innovation, with new concepts such as live shopping and more retailers coming online.

Live shopping, also known as live commerce, is when products are displayed on a live stream online, allowing consumers to buy them instantly.

There is also still a lot of room for more engagement with consumers, as the region is yet to mature to the same extent as other, more developed digital economies such as China or the United States, she added.

Travel is also set to be the next growth driver, with the segment forecast to be second-largest in digital economy after e-commerce by 2025. Travel is already seeing exponential growth, with its growth merchandise value growing 115 per cent to hit a projected US$17 billion in 2022.