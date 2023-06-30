SC Ventures divests lifestyle app CardsPal, eyes opportunities in AI and digital assets

SINGAPORE – SC Ventures, Standard Chartered’s innovation, fintech investment and ventures arm, has completed the sale of CardsPal, a Singapore-based lifestyle platform, to travel-tech firm utu for an undisclosed sum.

According to a statement on Tuesday, CardsPal’s technology and mobile-native technology talent will equip Singapore-based utu with a digital marketplace, a promotions engine and a self-service merchant registration portal.

utu allows shoppers to upsize refunds from any refund operator across 50 countries taking part in the tax-free shopping scheme, including Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. This means that shoppers receive a bonus amount on top of their tax refund, which gets credited to their linked credit card.

It plans to integrate CardsPal’s localised retail experience into an improved pay-with-points offer for its users.

Launched in 2020 and incubated by SC Ventures, CardsPal aggregates credit card deals from different banks and personalises them for users based on the credit cards they hold. The app has since expanded to include debit cards, lifestyle loyalty cards and merchant deals.

“CardsPal is a great example of why we at SC Ventures believe in the power of innovation and support our employees to have transformational impact,” said Mr Gautam Jain, who oversees investments at SC Ventures.

Through SC Ventures’ intrapreneurship programme, CardsPal grew to become a substantial business with award-nominated user experience, he noted. “We look forward to utu’s continued success scaling its products across the globe using CardsPal’s technology,” he added.

This divestment comes after SC Ventures’ exit from Metaco, a Swiss-based digital asset custody firm, following its acquisition by crypto asset solutions provider Ripple for US$250 million (S$339 million) last month.

According to SC Ventures, its venture building and investment approach is guided by four themes: online economy and lifestyle, digital assets, small and medium-sized enterprises and world trade, and sustainability and inclusion.

Moving forward, it will be eyeing opportunities in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, the metaverse, tech-enabled sustainability solutions and digital assets infrastructure.

“Solutions that allow regulated financial institutions to safely integrate AI in their own tech environments is one area we are excited about,” Mr Jain said.

“We believe that digital assets are here to stay, and institutional adoption is inevitable, therefore there is a need to develop bank-grade, regulated and compliant capabilities to support this asset class,” he noted.