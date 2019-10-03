SBS Transit's local card repair arrangement pays off

Under an arrangement to have faulty train electronic cards serviced by ST Engineering, SBS Transit has made cost savings and expects to make even more going forward.

The bus and train operator has had 483 electronic cards serviced under the two contracts it signed with the engineering firm - one in 2017, and another this year.

It expects to save about $3.8 million between 2017 and next year.

Electronic cards control functions like the speed and doors of trains. On a North-South and East-West Line train, there are on average 800 such cards in its systems.

Mr Jeffrey Sim, head of rail development at SBS Transit, said the company had been deciding on whether to build up its own capabilities in servicing electronic cards, or to leverage some of the established electronics firms here.

"We decided to go with the latter because they already have the capabilities," he said. "It's expensive setting up such capabilities in Singapore, therefore we work together with them leveraging their capabilities to afford outcomes for us."

In 2017, ST Engineering signed a contract with SBS Transit to service the electronic cards on its trains. In June this year, they signed another contract, and SMRT, which has its own in-house electronic card repair capability, came on board the arrangement so that the industry players can share their expertise.

Prior to the arrangement, SBS Transit had to send faulty electronic cards back to their manufacturers overseas to be dealt with.

Due to factors such as travelling time, it cost more and also put affected trains out of service for longer periods.

Electronic card repairs were pinpointed by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan in June, as the first step of collaboration between SMRT, SBS Transit and ST Engineering.

The trio signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and develop engineering capabilities for rail operations and maintenance, and address technology gaps faced by the local industry.