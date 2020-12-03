SBF chief exec retiring after a decade of service

Singapore Business Federation (SBF) chief executive officer Ho Meng Kit will retire on Jan 1 after 10 years of service.

The business chamber announced yesterday that the 64-year-old, who was appointed in 2011, will continue to help SBF as a senior adviser.

Deputy CEO Lam Yi Young, 48, who joined the chamber in July, will take over as CEO.

In the 10 years Mr Ho has been at the helm, SBF's membership has grown nearly 50 per cent, from 18,400 in 2011 to 27,200 today.

He has also deepened the chamber's capabilities in areas such as advocacy, internationalisation, business facilitation and capacity building, and spearheaded initiatives in sectors such as sustainability and corporate social responsibility, the SBF said.

Before joining the chamber, Mr Ho served various roles in the civil service such as principal private secretary to then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew and managing director of the Economic Development Board.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing thanked Mr Ho for his dedication in leading the chamber over the past decade.

He also congratulated Mr Lam on his appointment, adding: "I look forward to strengthening our partnerships with SBF and other trade associations and chambers, to address the short-term challenges faced by the business community while positioning them to build stronger and deeper capabilities to remain resilient amidst the pandemic."

In a statement, Mr Ho said the chamber has constantly adapted itself to meet the needs and aspirations of members, and has worked to better understand key issues and facilitate deeper collaborations and exchanges with government agencies.

These efforts have translated to more business for its members, he added.

"I am honoured to have had the opportunity of working alongside many dedicated partners, both from the private and public sectors. Their strong commitment and support have enabled SBF to successfully implement key initiatives and programmes," Mr Ho said.

Before joining the SBF earlier this year, Mr Lam spent 24 years in the civil service, taking on roles such as deputy secretary for industry in the Ministry of Trade and Industry as well as chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

"As Singapore continues to work towards an economic recovery post-Covid-19, there is much that SBF will need to continue doing to help our companies emerge stronger," he said.

"We will keep our members at the forefront of our mission and champion their needs both locally and internationally," he added.