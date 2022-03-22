Singaporeans put aside $103b

Personal savings of Singapore households hit a five-year high during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, as Singaporeans built up emergency funds to tide themselves over the crisis.

Personal savings reached a peak of $103 billion, according to updated figures by the Singapore Department of Statistics.

This was an increase from $67 billion in 2017, $71 billion in 2018 and $74 billion in 2019.

The amount of savings then fell to $96 billion when the pandemic conditions improved last year.

While the saved amount declined last year, the habit of saving should continue beyond the end of the pandemic, especially with rising inflation, experts said.

The trend of saving during the pandemic was also observed in several other countries, including the United States and Britain, and in the European Union.