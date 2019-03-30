Savings for building firms as BCA, MOM streamline registration

Construction companies will be able to save on worksite registration fees, as they no longer need to make two separate applications before starting work.

From Monday, they will only need to apply to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for a permit to carry out structural work at a site. There will be no need to register their worksite with the Manpower Ministry (MOM), as the information it requires will be collected through the BCA permit application, the two government agencies announced yesterday.

They said that the move is part of the Government's efforts to streamline business processes, adding: "The change will enhance coordination between agencies as MOM and BCA will be using a common database of construction sites for inspections and other operations."

Construction worksites are categorised as factories under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

According to the MOM website, the registration fee for factories that do not involve dangerous substances ranges from $45 to $2,340, depending on the nature of work and number of workers employed.

Singapore Contractors Association president Kenneth Loo welcomed the move, saying: "Cutting down fees is one thing. With the tight labour situation, one process less also means less administrative work for companies."

Joanna Seow