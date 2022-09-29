Sats to pay $1.64b in cash for world's largest air cargo handler WFS

Sats has agreed to buy the world's largest air cargo handler, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), at an enterprise value of €2.25 billion (S$3.1 billion), a move that will elevate the Singapore-listed firm to be a leader in aviation services.

The in-flight caterer and ground handler will pay about $1.64 billion in cash for the Paris-based company, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, after calling for a trading halt earlier in the morning.

Sats plans to fund the deal through a $1.7 billion equity fund-raising, with the rest drawn from internal cash resources.

It confirmed last week that it was discussing a potential deal with Cerberus Capital Management to acquire the air cargo handler after Bloomberg News reported the talks.

The proposed acquisition will position Sats as the largest cargo handler globally, managing more than 9 million tonnes of cargo, it said.

The combined network of the two entities will cover trade routes comprising more than 50 per cent of global air cargo volume, with strategic hubs in Asia, Europe and the United States, and in new growth markets including Latin America and Africa.

Founded in 1984, WFS operates in five of the top 10 cargo airports in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Frankfurt and Paris.

Sats is already present in four of the top 10 cargo airports in Asia, including Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore and Beijing.

Sats' customers want seamless support across regions in a way that simplifies and strengthens their own operations, said Mr Kerry Mok, president and chief executive of Sats.

"Combining with WFS will let us meet those needs through new cargo handling solutions and capabilities, enhanced service quality, greater digitalisation and better visibility and traceability across the whole supply chain," said Mr Mok.

The global cargo handling market has proved to be resilient, driven by e-commerce growth and the demand for specialised services such as in pharmaceuticals.

Sats noted that the combined business proposition will allow it to take advantage of the current structural growth trend where major e-commerce players are increasingly partnering cargo handlers and customers are expecting service providers to offer solutions to manage their complex supply chains and provide frictionless connectivity.

The deal is expected to be "immediately financially accretive" for Sats, raising its earnings per share by 78 per cent - from 1.8 cents to 3.2 cents - and increasing its revenue by more than 200 per cent on a pro forma basis for the 12 months ended March 31.

It is also expected to bump up its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from $94 million to $445 million on a pro forma basis for the same period ended March 31.

The proposed acquisition has to be put to a shareholder vote in an extraordinary general meeting that is slated to be held by early 2023.

State investment company Temasek, which owns about 39.7 per cent of Sats, has provided an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the transaction.

The deal is expected to close by March 2023.

