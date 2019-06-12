Sats opens centre for private-jet customers at Seletar

In-flight catering services provider Sats has opened the Business Aviation Centre (BAC) at Seletar Airport, providing personalised lounge and passenger services to private-jet customers for discretion, privacy and speed, it said in a media statement yesterday.

The centre will ensure swift baggage handling, security check and immigration clearance to allow a "seamless passage" through the airport for the passengers, it added.

Operations at BAC will be managed by Sats Seletar Aviation Services (SSAS), a joint venture comprising Sats and Swiss global business aviation services provider Jet Aviation, as well as Universal Aviation.

SSAS has handled over 4,000 flight movements since its first flight at Seletar Airport on Nov 19 last year. Of these, close to 70 per cent are attributed to business aviation, Sats said. It also noted that the number of flights for business aviation is expected to grow 3 per cent to 5 per cent year on year.

SSAS chairman Bob Chi said private-jet travellers are usually on a tight schedule and travel frequently, thus saving time while travelling is important to them. "Sats hopes to support Changi Airport in its plan to grow Seletar Airport into a hub for business travellers and tourists travelling on private jets," he said.