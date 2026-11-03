SATS asks staff to volunteer for temporary baggage-handling duties amid MOM probe

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SATS employees were encouraged to step up on a voluntary basis to help with baggage-handling services, especially to fill up slots for the upcoming Deepavali long weekend.

SINGAPORE – Ground handler SATS has temporarily redeployed some employees and assigned additional responsibilities to others to keep its Changi Airport operations running smoothly, amid investigations into possible work pass violations involving workers employed by its contractors and sub-contractors.

In an e-mail sent to all staff and seen by The Straits Times on Nov 3, SATS thanked employees for helping out and supporting the company through the “operational adjustments required in recent weeks”.

“Some employees have taken on additional responsibilities or been temporarily redeployed to help ensure our operations continue to run safely and smoothly. Your dedication, flexibility and professionalism have been instrumental in maintaining service to our customers, and we thank you for your support.”

The e-mail addressed to SATS employees also outlined a broader context on actions the firm has taken to “enhance verification process controls” to make sure contractor workers are deployed according to their work passes.

“We are rectifying compliance deficiencies in accordance with MOM’s guidelines,” said the company spokesperson in the e-mail, urging employees to reach out to team leaders if they have questions or want to clarify facts after reading media reports on the investigation.

A SATS employee who did not want to be named said employees, including those from non-operations departments, were encouraged to step up on a voluntary basis to help with baggage-handling services, especially to fill up slots for the upcoming Deepavali long weekend.

ST understands that employees who volunteer for additional 2½-hour block duties will receive $15 in NTUC vouchers , time off in lieu and transport allowance.

Responding to queries from ST, a spokesperson for Changi Airport Group (CAG) said it is working closely with SATS’ management team to “minimise the impact of the manpower situation on airport operations”.

“CAG expects SATS and other operators at Changi Airport to strengthen the oversight of companies they contract with and to ensure that these companies comply with applicable manpower laws and regulations.”

MOM said in a media statement on Nov 2 that it has identified around 270 workers, employed by SATS’ contractors and sub-contractors , whose deployment may not have been in compliance with work pass regulations.

MOM said the ministry found Employment Pass holders deployed to perform baggage-handling services during a recent inspection.

SATS’ share price fell 3.01% after market opened on Nov 3, with about four million shares worth about $14.2 million changing hands as of 10.40am.

ST has reached out to SATS for comment.