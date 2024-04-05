S’pore retail sales up 8.4% in February, driven by tourist spending and festive mood

SINGAPORE – Retail sales were well up in February to record their second straight month of gain.

Takings at the till rose 8.4 per cent over February 2023 and came after a 1.6 per cent rise year on year in January, noted the Department of Statistics on April 5.

If motor vehicles were excluded, sales were up 9.4 per cent, reversing the 1.8 per cent decrease in January, with half of retail categories experiencing a rise in turnover.

Sales on a seasonally adjusted basis increased 3 per cent in February over January.

Takings at food and alcohol retailers grew 31.4 per cent compared with February 2023, while supermarket and hypermarket turnover rose 19.2 per cent.

Food and alcohol sales were the fastest growing category at 31.4 per cent year on year in February 2024, marking the quickest increase since about a year ago, said DBS Bank economist Chua Han Teng.

“The improvement was likely driven by both local and foreign tourist spending amid the festive mood,” he added, noting that Chinese tourists were a key contributor due to the Chinese New Year holidays and the kick-off of the Singapore-China mutual visa-free travel arrangement from Feb 9.

Watch and jewellery sales put on 16.8 per cent but takings fell 9.3 per cent at retailers of optical goods and books. It was much the same for computer and telecommunications equipment, with turnover down 7.7 per cent.

The sales of motor vehicles rose by 1.5 per cent.

OCBC Bank chief economist Selena Ling said the drop in COE premiums in February due to the increased quota also hiked demand and could see higher motor vehicle sales in coming months.

February’s total retail sales value came in at an estimated $3.9 billion with online takings accounting for 10.9 per cent, down a tad on January’s 11 per cent.

Although discretionary spending looked buoyant in February, there may still be signs of consumer prudence given the still high cost of living and soft labour market, said Mr Chua.

He added that the Budget’s Assurance Package would provide continued household support.

UOB senior economist Alvin Liew and associate economist Jester Koh said retailers are also expected to reap benefits from major sports events, popular concerts, business travel and meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions.

“In particular, we expect a resilient showing in March retail sales, as the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, with a total of six concerts, could (have provided) a significant boost via shopping and food and beverage tourism receipts,” said the UOB economists.