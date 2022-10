SINGAPORE – They are all aged just over 20, studying computing, and hoping that when they graduate, they land a meaty career in a technology firm – a multinational, preferably.

University students Lin Jiayong, Davidson Chua and Jirapat Jirasevijinda belong to the generation born around or after the millennium, when Singapore doubled down on quantum psychics, data science, blockchain and plenty of cool technology as it pushed towards its vision to become a wired, high-tech and intelligent city.