S’pore ranks 5th out of 30 economies in index on sustainable trade

SINGAPORE - Singapore is rated fifth in the world when it comes to sustainable trade, which covers economic, societal and environmental aspects, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report, known as the Sustainable Trade Index, ranks 30 economies by their capacity for global trade in a manner that supports long-term sustainable development.

The rankings are based on factors that affect the sustainability of trade in a time of high political tensions and inflation. They include economic growth, social capital development and environmental protection.

New Zealand tops the index, and is followed by Britain and Hong Kong.

The report was produced by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) Switzerland, an academic institution, and the philanthropic organisation Hinrich Foundation.

Amid the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, the index is a reminder to countries that the sustainability of trade is essential for economies to prosper at a time when higher climate accountability is expected of nations, wrote the two organisations in a press statement released on Tuesday.

The index looks at 70 indicators across three pillars. The economic pillar quantifies how well economies are fostering economic growth through international trade, such as the quality of trade infrastructure and the ease of conducting international trade.

The societal pillar captures social factors contributing to the economies’ long-term capacity to conduct trade, such as educational levels and labour standards, which feed human capital development.

The environmental pillar measures the extent to which a country uses natural resources and manages the externalities arising from its economic growth and participation in the global trading system, such as air and water pollution levels.

Singapore came second in the economic pillar, ninth in the social pillar and 10th in the environmental pillar.

The index found that the top-ranking economies encourage technological innovation and have low trade barriers. Their citizens have a high life expectancy, attend school for longer and enjoy more growth opportunities. They conserve energy and respect climate goals globally.