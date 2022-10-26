S’pore private home buyers spending more of monthly income on mortgage repayments: Moody’s

SINGAPORE - Home owners in Singapore are spending more of their monthly income on mortgage repayments, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service.

Based on figures from the ratings agency, first-time private home buyers needed 19.4 per cent of the average monthly household disposable income to meet the mortgage repayment on new loans in August this year. This is an increase from the 17.3 per cent for December 2021.

“We expect this measure of housing affordability will continue to worsen over the next 12 months, because gradual income gains will not be sufficient to offset interest rate rises and property price increases,” said Moody’s.

The worsening housing affordability is credit-negative for Singapore and will, in turn, increase risks for mortgage-covered bonds, it added.

The agency also noted that around half of mortgages in Singapore are floating-rate loans – and these rates are likely to increase as interest rates continue to rise, largely influenced by the Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy to ease inflationary pressures.

In September, for instance, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time.

“(This) signalled even more aggressive hikes ahead to ease inflation,” said Moody’s. “We expect the Federal Reserve to continue to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance through 2023 and be averse to loosening financial conditions prematurely.”

The agency said it expects private residential property prices to continue to increase gradually over the next twelve months even as interest rates rise, because of a low supply of real estate and modest household income improvements.

It also forecast Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to slow to 2.5 per cent in 2023 from 3.4 per cent in 2022 with the weakening global growth outlook weighing on Singapore’s export-oriented economy.

“While slowing, we still expect the level of GDP growth in Singapore to support modest wage increases and household income gains,” Moody’s added. THE BUSINESS TIMES