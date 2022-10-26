S’pore factory output up 0.9% in September as electronics shrink for 3rd straight month

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s manufacturing output grew less than expected in September as production in the key electronics sector shrank for the third month in a row.

Total output last month rose 0.9 per cent year on year, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Wednesday. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output rose by 2 per cent.

However, the overall production fell short of the 1.2 per cent growth that analysts had predicted in a Bloomberg poll, though it was better than August’s 0.5 per cent anaemic rise, thanks to transport engineering and general manufacturing.

However, the electronics sector saw its output drop by 7 per cent last month, after it shrank by 7.8 per cent in August and 5.2 per cent in July. The electronics industry is key to Singapore’s economic growth, as it represents 40 per cent of output by the export-driven manufacturing sector.

The other electronic modules and components segment declined 29.1 per cent, followed by a 15.2 per cent fall in computer peripherals and data storage, and semiconductors saw an 8.4 per cent drop, on the back of softening demand.

On the other hand, the infocomms and consumer electronics segment grew by 21.8 per cent.

Chemicals output declined 7.1 per cent in September on a year-on-year basis. The petroleum segment grew 12.1 per cent due to higher demand for jet fuel as global air travel restrictions loosen.

The specialities segment declined 2.3 per cent, while the other chemicals segment saw a 12.7 per cent drop. The specialities segment recorded lower production of mineral oil additives and industrial gases, while the other chemicals segment reported lower output of fragrances.

The petrochemicals segment also saw output fall 14.7 per cent, due to plant maintenance shutdowns.

The transport engineering industry enjoyed growth of 38 per cent in September. The marine and offshore engineering segment expanded 64.5 per cent, supported by higher levels of activities in the shipyards as well as increased production of oil and gas field equipment.

The aerospace segment grew 36.4 per cent with higher demand for aircraft parts from the United States and more maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines on the back of increased global air traffic.

General manufacturing output grew 23.3 per cent year on year in September, with all segments recording an increase in output. The food, beverage and tobacco segment expanded 36 per cent, due to higher output of beverage and dairy products.

The miscellaneous industries segment grew 12.6 per cent, while the printing segment grew 8.4 per cent.

The manufacturing sector accounts for around 22 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.