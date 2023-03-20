S’pore bank shares, Asia stocks drop despite Credit Suisse takeover, central banks’ pledge

HONG KONG - Asian equities sank on Monday as investors fret over the financial sector, despite central banks’ pledges to provide liquidity to troubled lenders and news that UBS had taken over embattled Credit Suisse.

The developments appeared to go down well in New York and Europe, where stock futures were in positive territory.

But Asian traders tracked Friday’s losses.

Hong Kong fell 2.4 per cent as heavyweight HSBC sank 6.2 per cent. That came even as the city’s monetary authority said its banking sector had “insignificant” exposure to Credit Suisse.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was down 1.1 per cent at 11.33am local time, with all three local banks in the red. DBS dropped 0.4 per cent to $32.43, while OCBC Bank lost 1.2 per cent to $12.11 and UOB was down 0.6 per cent at $28.37.

Japan’s Nikkei slumped 0.8 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1 per cent.

Still, the Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.1 per cent after the Chinese central bank cut the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve, hoping to boost the country’s economy.

The losses came ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting this week, with speculation mounting that it will pause its interest rate hikes in order to provide some stability to markets.

The collapse earlier this month of regional lenders Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate has sparked fears of contagion across the industry as worried customers withdraw their cash.

The crisis led US authorities last week to promise support for other lenders and depositors, in a move aimed at preventing a run on banks.

Also, Wall Street titans including JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup pledged to inject US$30 billion into under-pressure lender First Republic Bank.

However, fears of another financial crisis flared again when the biggest shareholder in Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, said it would “absolutely not” up its stake a day after its annual report cited “material weaknesses” in internal controls at the firm.

The lender later announced it would borrow nearly US$54 billion from the nation’s central bank to provide “support”.

But that was not enough to lift confidence and on Sunday it was announced that UBS - Switzerland’s biggest bank - would buy the firm for US$3.25 billion following crunch talks in hopes of stopping a wider international banking crisis.