An eight-day strike by truck drivers in South Korea that threatened to disrupt wider supply chains in Asia ended last night after the truckers' union announced that a deal had been reached with the Transport Ministry.

Warehouses had filled up with undelivered raw materials used to make everything from clothing to cars in the wake of the strike, with the petrochemicals sector being one of the hardest hit by the protest over soaring fuel prices and pay.

SEE THE BIG STORY