Russian cyber security firm plans global HQ in S'pore

MOSCOW • Russian cyber security company Group IB is opening a global headquarters in Singapore this year or early next year as part of international expansion plans, chief executive Ilya Sachkov said.

Mr Sachkov, 32, is a co-founder of the Moscow-based firm set up in 2003 that focuses on investigating high-tech crimes and online fraud.

Its clients include banks, energy firms and telecom companies, from Russia and Latin America to Canada, the United States and Britain. The firm also has offices in London, New York and Dubai.

The move to Singapore comes as Russia and the West are in a stand-off over claims that Moscow meddled in the US elections. The Kremlin has denied this.

Mr Sachkov, who runs a team of over 300 people, said of the move to Singapore: "It is Asia's financial centre - and our business does well in Asia. Singapore is the first country which bought our products... Interpol's cybercrime headquarters, with which we are cooperating, is located in Singapore."

He also said that for the business to grow, it should be global. In Asia, Group IB plans to target clients ranging from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, to energy firms and "smart cities", among others.

Group IB's rival Kaspersky Lab is in the spotlight after the US last year ordered agencies to remove its software from their networks, on concerns that Russia exploits its software to spy on customers. Kaspersky has rejected the accusations.

REUTERS