Rigorous, prudent financial planning for a sustainable future

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to investing. What's most important is to take a disciplined and long-term approach, with investments that meet your specific risk-return objectives.
You may consider adopting a barbell strategy when constructing an investment portfolio. This allows you to balance between risk and reward by investing in income-generating assets and high-growth assets in similar proportions.
Income-generating assets like dividend stocks and real estate investment trusts (Reits) pay regular distributions to investors. The income generated from these regular distributions might come in handy for you as they provide more cash flow to manage your family's monthly expenses. Meanwhile, high-growth assets that tap global trends might give you better-than-average growth in the long run.
If constructing an investment portfolio is too adventurous for you, other options like starting a regular savings plan (RSP) or investing through a robo-adviser are available too as you gain more confidence in investing.
If you're just getting into the habit of setting aside funds to invest, you can consider dollar-cost averaging through an RSP. Dollar-cost averaging involves committing to making monthly regular investments of a pre-determined amount in the same product.
This means buying more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high. Over time, dollar-cost averaging helps you average out the cost of your investment, be it in shares, exchange-traded funds or unit trusts.
DBS Invest-Saver is an RSP that adopts a dollar-cost-averaging strategy. It works by having you invest a fixed sum, from $100 monthly.
An example of how dollar-cost averaging works can be found in the table below.
Another avenue to investing is via a robo-adviser. They are digital platforms that provide either fully automated or hybrid algorithm-driven investment services.
Minimum investment sums for robo-advisers and costs are relatively low. With a minimum investment sum of $1,000 in DBS digiPortfolio, investors can have access to diversified portfolios that are aligned with our Chief Investment Office's views.
To start, complete a short questionnaire covering your age, investment horizon, risk tolerance and investable savings. Robo-advisers then run those answers through an algorithm and use an asset allocation approach to recommend a portfolio that is aligned to your risk profile and meets your goals.
Do bear in mind that investing is one of several key components of a holistic financial plan. To better prepare for a sustainable financial future, rigorous and prudent planning should be a way of life for everyone.
As you have a young child, this includes ensuring you have emergency cash of at least six to 12 months for a rainy day, adequate insurance cover for your home loan and family's healthcare needs, as well as planning for your child's education, your retirement and setting up a sound estate plan.
It is never too early to start preparing for your retirement, as you plan for your short- and mid-term needs. Doing so will result in more sustainable outcomes. And when you can take care of your own retirement, your child will be less burdened financially in the future.
• Evy Wee is head of financial planning, investments and insurance solutions, DBS Bank