Rigorous, prudent financial planning for a sustainable future

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to investing. What's most important is to take a disciplined and long-term approach, with investments that meet your specific risk-return objectives.

You may consider adopting a barbell strategy when constructing an investment portfolio. This allows you to balance between risk and reward by investing in income-generating assets and high-growth assets in similar proportions.

Income-generating assets like dividend stocks and real estate investment trusts (Reits) pay regular distributions to investors. The income generated from these regular distributions might come in handy for you as they provide more cash flow to manage your family's monthly expenses. Meanwhile, high-growth assets that tap global trends might give you better-than-average growth in the long run.

If constructing an investment portfolio is too adventurous for you, other options like starting a regular savings plan (RSP) or investing through a robo-adviser are available too as you gain more confidence in investing.

If you're just getting into the habit of setting aside funds to invest, you can consider dollar-cost averaging through an RSP. Dollar-cost averaging involves committing to making monthly regular investments of a pre-determined amount in the same product.

This means buying more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high. Over time, dollar-cost averaging helps you average out the cost of your investment, be it in shares, exchange-traded funds or unit trusts.

DBS Invest-Saver is an RSP that adopts a dollar-cost-averaging strategy. It works by having you invest a fixed sum, from $100 monthly.

An example of how dollar-cost averaging works can be found in the table below.