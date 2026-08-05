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Retail sales growth picks up in June, led by recreational goods and jewellery

Compared with May, June retail sales edged up 1 per cent after accounting for seasonal factors.

SINGAPORE – Retail sales growth gathered pace in June, with recreational goods and watches and jewellery among the strongest-performing sectors.

Takings at the till rose 4 per cen t year on year in June, up from the 2 .9 p er cent increase recorded in May, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Aug 5.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales gre w 4.1 per cent year on year, extending the 3.6 per cent increase in May.

Compared with May, retail sales edged up 1 per cent after accounting for seasonal factors. Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, sales inched up 0.2 pe r cent.

The estimated total retail sales value in June stood at $4.2 billion. Online transactions accounted for 16.4 p er cent of total retail sales, up from 15.3 per cent in May.

Most retail industries recorded higher sales than a year ago. Recreational goods led the gains with sales rising 11. 4 per ce nt, mainly because of greater sales of sporting goods. Watches and jewellery sales increased 10.5 per cent, while sales of computer and telecommunications equipment rose 9.8 per cent.

In contrast, department stores recorded the steepest decline, with sales falling 9.5 per cent from a year earlier. Sales of wearing apparel and footwear also slipped by 1.7 per cent.

Compared with May, sales of motor vehicles, parts and accessories rose 5.9 pe r cent after accounting for seasonal factors. Supermarkets and hypermarkets and cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods also recorded increases of 3.7 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

June sales of recreational goods and mini-marts and convenience stores, however, fell 11.2 p er cent and 5.4 per cent respectively from May.

Food and beverage services reversed course in June, with sales fallin g 2.3 per cent year on year after edging up 0.1 per cent in May.

The total sales value of food and beverage services was estimated at $1.5 billio n, with online transactions accounting for 20.2 per cent of sales, comparable with the 20 pe r cent recorded in May.

Within the sector, food caterers recorded the strongest growth, with sales rising 4.4 per cent. Fast-food outlets also posted a 0.7 per cent increase. In contrast, sales at foodcourts and other eating places, cafes and restaurants fell 5.4 p er cent, 5.1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

Compared with May, all food and beverage segments recorded lower sales after accounting for seasonal factors.

Cafes posted the biggest decline at 3.9 per ce nt, followed by restaurants and fast-food outlets, both of which fell 2.1 per cent. Foodcourts and other eating places and food caterers recorded declines of 1.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.