Takings at the till in Singapore rose in April amid higher tourist spending as border restrictions eased.

Retail sales were up 12.1 per cent in April year on year, according to official figures out yesterday. Excluding motor vehicles, April's retail sales jumped 17.4 per cent.

Sales of apparel and footwear saw the biggest jump of 46.6 per cent. But sales slid for motor vehicles as well as for mini-marts and convenience stores.

SEE BUSINESS