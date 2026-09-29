Restaurant operators Lao Huo Tang, Kenny Rogers in court over outstanding CPF contributions

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Kenny Rogers F&B owed $25,294 and Kenny Rogers (Marina Square) owed $2,236 in CPF contributions for June, July and August.

SINGAPORE – Lao Huo Tang F&B, a company associated with the Lao Huo Tang restaurant chain, owed $39,121 in Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions for June, July and August, the State Courts heard on Sept 29.

The company faces eight charges.

At the hearing, the prosecution said the company had paid a $1,600 composition amount but had not met an earlier direction to pay at least $22,000 towards its arrears.

A company representative asked for another four weeks to make payment.

When asked how much the company could pay during that period, the representative said $13,000.

The prosecution pointed out that $25,986 remained outstanding for June and July alone.

The court granted a final adjournment to Oct 27 and directed Lao Huo Tang F&B to pay $25,986 before the next mention.

Known for its herbal soups and Chinese dishes, Lao Huo Tang has outlets at Causeway Point, Sun Plaza, Jurong Point, Marina Square, The Star Vista and Nex.

Two other companies, Lao Huo Tang Group and Lao Huo Tang Restaurant, are due to appear in the same court on Oct 6.

Lao Huo Tang declined to comment when approached by The Straits Times.

Kenny Rogers F&B has three months’ CPF arrears

Meanwhile, two companies operating Kenny Rogers restaurants also appeared in court on Sept 29 over unpaid CPF contributions.

Kenny Rogers Roasters, which is described as part of Lao Huo Tang Group’s “family of brands” on its website, lists three Kenny Rogers outlets in Singapore at Downtown East, Marina Square and The Clementi Mall.

Kenny Rogers F&B was previously under the same ownership as Lao Huo Tang Group, with both wholly owned by Soup Empire Holdings.

Kenny Rogers F&B is now wholly owned by Hong Meng Loong, who is also the company secretary of Lao Huo Tang F&B.

Kenny Rogers F&B owed $25,294 in CPF contributions for June, July and August, the court heard.

It had paid a $3,000 composition amount but had not met an earlier direction to pay $13,000 towards its arrears.

When the judge asked whether it could clear the remaining $25,294 within four weeks, a company representative said it “should be able to”.

“I intend to make Oct 27 the final adjournment,” the judge said.

The company is expected to clear the arrears before then, failing which the court will proceed to take its plea.

Separately, Kenny Rogers (Marina Square), meanwhile, had paid $7,156 towards its CPF arrears for June to August, leaving $2,236 outstanding for August.

The prosecution said the matter had already been adjourned twice and a separate $3,000 composition amount remained unpaid.

The company sought another four weeks to make payment.

The judge ordered it to pay both the outstanding CPF contributions and the composition amount before its next hearing on Oct 27.

The court also heard a separate case involving Kenny Rogers (Marina Square) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on Sept 29.

The court heard that the company had failed to make a required filing by its due date in 2026. The filing has since been made, but a $2,000 composition sum remains unpaid.

The case was adjourned to Oct 27.