Housing Board resale flat prices rose for the 17th consecutive month, with November's resale prices recording the highest monthly growth since February.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates and across all flat types. November also saw 29 HDB resale flats changing hands for at least $1 million, the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a month.

SEE THE BIG STORY • HDB resale prices up for 17th straight month