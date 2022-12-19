Recovery in Asia M&A, stuck at 8-year lows, rests on macro conditions

HONG KONG – Stronger mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the Asia-Pacific next year depends on improving macroeconomic conditions, after 2022 deals were held at eight-year lows by financing costs, weak equity markets and China’s pandemic controls, dealmakers said.

Deals are set to revive slowly as companies and funds watch out for easier macroeconomic conditions, they said. Hopes that Chinese companies will return to the market have strengthened.

“We expect more certainty around interest rates, inflation, geopolitics and the commodities cycle to emerge from the second quarter onwards,” said Mr Raghav Maliah, Hong Kong-based global vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division.

“This will provide a more stable backdrop for the return of a more robust M&A market,” he added.

Deals involving Asia-Pacific companies from Jan 1 to Dec 15 were valued at US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion), down 41 per cent from 2021‘s full-year number and set to be the lowest since 2014, preliminary Refinitiv data showed.

Deals in private equity, a major M&A driver, amounted to US$139 billion as at Dec 15, down 52 per cent on all of 2021.

Globally, record rises in United States interest rates coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, which sparked a sell-off in commodities and public equities markets, have battered transactions. Buyers are struggling to obtain leverage financing, which is especially crucial for buyout deals, dealmakers said.

“Banks’ ability to write big-size checks is still much challenged,” said Mr Samson Lo, UBS’ co-head of Asia-Pacific M&A. “A couple of factors for it to happen: Interest rates have to start normalising and equity markets need to be better.”

He said that large transactions will be hard to put together in the first half of 2023 due to valuations and the difficulty in obtaining suitable financing.

The sale of a minority stake in Vietnamese education firm Nguyen Hoang Group has been paused because bids came short of the valuation expectation of US$1 billion, Reuters reported this month.

Toshiba, however, said on Dec 16 that it will aim to reach a deal with potential partners as soon as possible in what will be a US$16 billion buyout of the Japanese conglomerate, as sources said the group’s preferred bidder is moving closer to securing financing.

India stood out to be the only major Asia-Pacific market to record growth, with total M&A deal value so far up 33 per cent on 2021 at US$164 billion. A big contribution to that was a US$40 billion acquisition by India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, of its biggest shareholder in the country’s biggest-ever deal.

An improvement in Asian equity capital market volumes from three-year lows will also help M&A deals, dealmakers said.

The value of deals in China, Asia’s biggest M&A market, fell to a nine-year low of US$352.7 billion, down 39 per cent, after the country’s severe Covid-19 restrictions, which abruptly ended earlier this month, stymied economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

As the country eases pandemic measures, bankers and lawyers expect pent-up demand to emerge for local transactions and lead to a recovery in cross-border deals.