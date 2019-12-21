Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

Bearings and seals supplier Raffles United yesterday said it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from 9am on Dec 24.

This comes after previous uncertainty over whether it could be delisted.

The uncertainty stemmed from the independent financial adviser's (IFA) opinion in July that the offeror's 6.5 cents per share cash offer was "not fair and not reasonable" due to unfair financial terms.

As the offer was launched before the new SGX listing rules took effect on July 11 this year, it fell foul of the old rule that an issuer cannot delist unless the IFA opines that shareholders were given a "reasonable" exit offer.

SGX gave the green light for the company to be delisted on Nov 27, but said its decision is not an indication of the merits of the proposed delisting.

The offeror, GATXH Holdings, is a vehicle for Raffles United executive director Amanda Marie Teo Xian-Hui, daughter of the company's managing director Teo Teng Beng.

GATXH on Monday exercised its right of compulsory acquisition for all offer shares at 6.5 cents apiece, including those held by shareholders who have not accepted the offer.

The counter has been suspended since Aug 14, when it closed at 6.6 cents.

THE BUSINESS TIMES