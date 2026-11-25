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Incomlend is among several creditors that launched legal action against Radiant World.

SINGAPORE – Singapore trade finance firm Incomlend has applied to withdraw its suit against iron ore trader Radiant World, according to a hearing schedule on the city-state’s court website.

Incomlend is among several creditors that launched legal action against Radiant World after some banks and counterparties stopped doing business with it amid allegations it falsified invoices to secure financing.

The summons for withdrawal or discontinuance is listed for hearing on Nov 30. It does not give a reason for the withdrawal, and Incomlend did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request to comment.

A Radiant World spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The trader has denied wrongdoing, and said it conducts business “to the highest commercial and legal standards”.

Incomlend provided Radiant World with over US$30 million (S$38.76 million) in credit earlier in 2026 underpinned by two invoices purportedly for sales to commodity giant Glencore, which the larger trader later told it were not genuine, according to Incomlend’s Singapore court filings.

In September, a Singapore High Court judge appointed KPMG as interim judicial managers of Radiant World’s Singapore operating entity in a case brought by creditor Mizuho Bank.

Judge Kristy Tan wrote there was enough initial evidence that Radiant World “is or is likely to become unable to pay its debts” to support the appointment.

Radiant World’s interim judicial managers did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request to comment. REUTERS