From improving productivity to advancing emerging technologies, Fujitsu is drawing on its Japanese expertise to support Singapore’s digital transformation and sustainable growth

The collaboration between Fujitsu and Singapore Pools on a data centre modernisation project won an SBR Technology Excellence Award in 2025.

Deliver more. Spend less. Unlock growth. For Singapore and Japan, these are not just organisational demands but national challenges: sustaining competitiveness as populations age and economic growth becomes less dependent on adding workers.

Economic uncertainty, technological change and energy transition add pressure. Productivity, skills and resilience underpin both economies’ capacity to grow.

As the countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations, their Strategic Partnership, announced on March 18, 2026, supports cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, digital infrastructure, supply chain resilience and net zero goals.

Drawing on its Japanese heritage, industry experience and commitment to quality and innovation, Fujitsu Asia Pacific serves Singapore’s evolving market needs. The company established its ASEAN operational headquarters here in 1997 and has since expanded its role to include consulting-led transformation.

Its contribution centres on three themes: Transform with Innovation, Transform with Impact and Transform with Trust. Alfee Lee, vice-president and head of international business for Singapore and Thailand at Fujitsu, says: “Fujitsu has evolved into an end-to-end technology and business transformation partner. Business-led consulting is at our core: understanding customers’ priorities, then bringing together technology, implementation and operational expertise to deliver meaningful outcomes.”

Supporting public sector transformation worldwide

For ageing economies, improving productivity starts with everyday tasks. By connecting processes, Fujitsu helps free up employees to focus on service delivery.

At a public sector agency with around 1,300 employees, Fujitsu linked human resources, information technology (IT), and facilities and security functions through a streamlined onboarding process. More than 110 officers were onboarded over six months, saving over 550 man-hours and shortening onboarding time by approximately three days.

At an educational institution serving more than 16,000 users, Fujitsu helped standardise IT functions to improve support during peak periods. Fujitsu also helped some higher-learning campuses improve service consistency through centralised workflows, benefiting 70,000 students and 7,500 staff.

In Australia, Fujitsu implemented a computer-aided dispatch system for Ambulance Tasmania to help coordinate emergency responses.

Research partnerships for future growth

Fujitsu’s quantum computing research aims to tackle complex problems and open up new possibilities for industries. PHOTO: FUJITSU

Fujitsu has a long history of advanced computing research partnerships across countries. In Singapore, its work on the National Supercomputing Centre’s Aspire 1 supercomputer supported data-intensive research. More recently, its quantum centre initiative with the Galicia Supercomputing Centre in Spain has focused on advancing applications and skills.

In Japan, Fujitsu developed a 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer with research institute RIKEN in 2025. Its roadmap targets 1,024 qubits in the 2026 financial year and more than 10,000 physical qubits supporting 250 logical qubits by the 2030 financial year. Logical qubits combine multiple physical qubits to protect calculations against errors.

Singapore organisations can prepare by developing relevant skills and testing quantum-inspired approaches that use conventional hardware to tackle suitable optimisation and simulation problems.

As organisations build new digital capabilities, they must also consider the energy and resources needed to support them. Fujitsu’s data centre modernisation project for Singapore Pools illustrates this balance between innovation and sustainability. The project strengthened resilience, reduced rack space by 31 per cent and was estimated to cut annual carbon emissions by 305 tonnes.

Fujitsu’s MONAKA processor, a computer chip built using technology from chip architecture designer Arm, delivers twice the AI inference throughput of other central processing units, potentially halving the number of servers needed and their power consumption for equivalent workloads.

Sales of MONAKA servers are scheduled to begin in Japan and Europe from November 2026, targeting data centre operators, enterprises, academic institutions and organisations in high-performance computing and defence. This technology aims to support more energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

Designed for high-performance computing, Fujitsu’s MONAKA processor aims to deliver greater computing efficiency while reducing the energy demands of AI workloads. PHOTO: FUJITSU

Fujitsu also supports local talent development through polytechnic internships offered twice a year. Working across IT, delivery, marketing and other functions, interns apply academic knowledge in real-life workplace situations, gaining experience and skills.

Japanese companies have played an important role in Singapore’s economic development over the decades, helping to build key industries while contributing technology and expertise. Building on this longstanding relationship, the Economic Development Board continues to partner with Japanese companies to develop new capabilities, drive innovation, pursue new growth opportunities and create good jobs and business opportunities to benefit Singapore businesses and Singaporeans.

Six decades of partnership have laid the foundation for greater productivity, trusted services and environmentally sustainable economic progress paving the way for continued collaboration in the years ahead.