QC scheme exemption for listed S'pore developers

Some listed developers in Singapore may now get some reprieve from onerous conditions currently imposed on foreign developers when they buy residential land for development.

Publicly listed housing developers that have a "substantial connection to Singapore" can now apply to be exempted from the qualifying certificate (QC) scheme.

This will offer a boost to some of these locally controlled developers as it removes the stringent timelines and penalties that they face under the regime.

The move, announced by the Ministry of Law and the Singapore Land Authority yesterday, is widely welcomed by real estate players, who are facing challenging market conditions and an increasingly uncertain business environment compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the current legislation, only developers that have directors and shareholders who are Singaporeans or Singapore companies, and are incorporated in Singapore, are considered a Singapore company.

If they have just one foreign shareholder, they will not be considered a Singapore company.

With the change, companies can now apply to be treated as a Singapore company under the Resi-dential Property Act, based on criteria such as having a track record in Singapore.

All housing developers will, however, continue to be subject to the additional buyer's stamp duty regime.

SEE BUSINESS