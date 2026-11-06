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Qantas hikes fares, deepens cuts to flying as fuel costs bite

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Qantas’ fuel bill for the final six months of 2026 is now expected to be A$3.75 billion (S$3.32 billion), up from a previous forecast of A$3.6 billion.

Qantas’ fuel bill for the final six months of 2026 is now expected to be A$3.75 billion (S$3.32 billion), up from a previous forecast of A$3.6 billion.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Qantas will raise air fares and cut domestic flying by 4% in early 2027, as higher fuel costs continue to bite.
  • Its fuel bill for the final six months of 2026 is now expected to be A$3.75 billion, up from A$3.6 billion.
  • The airline says it will keep adjusting fares and capacity, while demand stays strong despite cost-of-living pressure.

AI generated

SYDNEY – Qantas Airways is hiking air fares and making deeper cuts to its domestic flight schedules early 2027 to tackle rising fuel prices.

The airline will reduce flying in Australia by 4% in the first three months of 2027, it said on Nov 6. That is double the 2% cut that Qantas forecast in August. Low-cost unit Jetstar and Qantas, the premium brand, are both scaling back their schedules.

The company’s fuel bill for the final six months of 2026 is now expected to be A$3.75 billion (S$3.32 billion), up from a previous forecast of A$3.6 billion.

The fresh outlook reflects the prolonged impact of the war in Iran, which has led to a stubborn jump in energy prices around the world. Higher fares in Australia, where vast distances between cities make flying almost unavoidable, would add to growing cost-of-living pressures stemming from rising interest rates.

“The group has and will continue to adjust fares and capacity in response to higher fuel costs,” Qantas said in its statement. “Demand remains resilient as customers continue to prioritise travel.” BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.