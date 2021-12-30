Putting one's best foot forward: No matter where its customers come from, this Singapore footwear brand takes care of all of them

Mr Benny Chee and his long-time friend, Ms Phoebe Charn, decided to build a brand that would make quality products and do good at the same time. Their philosophy: Make Good, Do Good.

The first design was their iconic lace-up, buttery-soft leather flats that hugged the feet ever so snugly. The prototypes, which took three years to perfect, were tested on 350 women along Orchard Road.

The response was overwhelmingly positive. The first batch of Anothersole footwear sold out within weeks of the launch. Made of top-quality nappa leather imported from Italy and other regions, the lace-up flats from Anothersole are lightweight and are versatile enough to see women through almost all occasions.

Every pair comes with ergonomic sports insoles for support every step of the way. Ten per cent of the profits go towards alleviating malnutrition among children in third-world countries.

Mr Chee, Anothersole’s managing director, says the home-grown company – known for its classy flats with flexible soles to reduce strain on the feet – was founded on a simple philosophy. “We have built the brand on what is best for our customers.”

With six stores today, Anothersole continues to bring “this small island” to the hearts of savvy customers from all over the world, with its top markets including the United States, Hong Kong and Australia.

In 2021, its sales doubled compared with the year before, and Mr Chee projects continued growth through 2022.

In industries where fit is key and hard to gauge online, return rates are often high when purchasing clothing or shoes. Anothersole refuses to be swayed by this trend, offering free shipping and returns worldwide.

When one size does not fit all: free returns to the rescue

With e-commerce being ubiquitous, most consumers say free shipping influences their purchase from a business.

An online survey by BigCommerce found that half of the respondents would avoid retailers that do not offer free shipping. Similarly, 84 per cent made purchases because shipping was free, and 30 per cent would increase the size of their orders to qualify for free shipping.

Free shipping and returns internationally help remove the friction for customers – particularly when it comes to gauging one’s shoe size.

“More and more retailers are offering 100 per cent refunds and free exchanges, but mostly for domestic orders,” says Mr Chee. “Anothersole offers 100 per cent free refunds and exchanges to our international customers as well.”