Putting one's best foot forward: No matter where its customers come from, this Singapore footwear brand takes care of all of them

Mr Benny Chee and his long-time friend, Ms Phoebe Charn, decided to build a brand that would make quality products and do good at the same time. Their philosophy: Make Good, Do Good.
The first design was their iconic lace-up, buttery-soft leather flats that hugged the feet ever so snugly. The prototypes, which took three years to perfect, were tested on 350 women along Orchard Road.
The response was overwhelmingly positive. The first batch of Anothersole footwear sold out within weeks of the launch. Made of top-quality nappa leather imported from Italy and other regions, the lace-up flats from Anothersole are lightweight and are versatile enough to see women through almost all occasions.
Every pair comes with ergonomic sports insoles for support every step of the way. Ten per cent of the profits go towards alleviating malnutrition among children in third-world countries.
Mr Chee, Anothersole’s managing director, says the home-grown company – known for its classy flats with flexible soles to reduce strain on the feet – was founded on a simple philosophy. “We have built the brand on what is best for our customers.”
With six stores today, Anothersole continues to bring “this small island” to the hearts of savvy customers from all over the world, with its top markets including the United States, Hong Kong and Australia.
In 2021, its sales doubled compared with the year before, and Mr Chee projects continued growth through 2022.
In industries where fit is key and hard to gauge online, return rates are often high when purchasing clothing or shoes. Anothersole refuses to be swayed by this trend, offering free shipping and returns worldwide.
When one size does not fit all: free returns to the rescue
With e-commerce being ubiquitous, most consumers say free shipping influences their purchase from a business.
An online survey by BigCommerce found that half of the respondents would avoid retailers that do not offer free shipping. Similarly, 84 per cent made purchases because shipping was free, and 30 per cent would increase the size of their orders to qualify for free shipping.
Free shipping and returns internationally help remove the friction for customers – particularly when it comes to gauging one’s shoe size.
“More and more retailers are offering 100 per cent refunds and free exchanges, but mostly for domestic orders,” says Mr Chee. “Anothersole offers 100 per cent free refunds and exchanges to our international customers as well.”
Anothersole’s partnership with DHL Express for express international shipping, regardless of purchase value, distinguishes the brand from other retailers adopting the same approach to shipping and returns.
“No questions asked, our customers can send a purchase back if they don’t like the colour or model,” he adds.
With its door-to-door delivery service, DHL Express tracks packages in real-time via multiple checkpoints, enabling retailers such as Anothersole to address customer issues quickly.
Additionally, DHL Express has digital tools which allow businesses and end-consumers to handle their own returns on demand. This helps to greatly simplify post-sales logistics
The perfect fit: A logistics partner with similar business values
For many businesses serving international markets, one of the biggest challenges is cross-border delivery, which includes customs issues, missing parcels or delayed delivery.
But with the right partner, all these issues which may cause an unpleasant shopping experience can be mitigated.
Especially for businesses such as Anothersole, it is essential to team up with a delivery partner that understands the brand’s philosophy and, more importantly, its vision to establish an international presence.
“We are fortunate to have the support of the account manager handling our account, particularly since we were just starting out when DHL Express believed in our vision,” he adds.
Mr Chee credits the dedicated support from DHL Express’ account managers as instrumental in helping Anothersole expand their shoe business overseas. “The journey has been difficult and full of challenges, but they are always just one call away and ready to help.”
Anothersole plans to improve its global returns experience now that it has nailed the purchase process. Mr Chee believes that both customers and brands can benefit from a good returns policy.
The benefits of scale and familiarity may benefit big brands, but niche brands such as Anothersole have helped people overcome their hesitation to purchase online with their free refunds and exchange policy.
Even post-pandemic, Anothersole’s future appears bright. With consumers becoming more accustomed to wearing casual styles, they are turning towards comfortable and functional footwear, which will remain popular as restrictions ease.
Over the next five years, the global footwear market will reach US$440 billion (approx. S$602.2 billion), and the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of sales.
Mr Chee’s business philosophy remains the same as it grows: “To make the customer experience as frictionless as possible, we will ship more shoes around the world as demand grows. More importantly, we want to always maintain our customers’ trust in Anothersole’s products and services.”