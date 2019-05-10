PSA, Sats in effort to boost air and sea connectivity

Port operator PSA International and ground handling giant Sats are joining forces to improve sea and air connectivity for cargo owners and logistics companies.

They will work together on initiatives such as "yard-to-port" data linkages, network extensions between both firms and enhanced track-and-trace capabilities. These are aimed at improving data transparency and helping ease ship movements within different free trade zones.

One example they cited is how Sats can extend its services to new trade routes, given it was the world's first ground handler to receive European Union approval to provide meat trans-shipment services between New Zealand and the EU.

The two firms will also integrate their systems to aid regulatory compliance and add to their data analytics capabilities. This move will provide real-time updates and greater visibility for shipments transported across various modes of transport, they said in a joint statement yesterday.

The firms added that they want the partnership to make Singapore stronger as a global trans-shipment hub for air and sea cargo, paving the way for new business models and supply chain innovation.

This can help the freight industry be more efficient as well as benefit from lower costs and faster delivery.

Sats president and chief executive Alex Hungate said: "When Sats became the world's first ground handler to provide multi-modal meat trans-shipment services between New Zealand and the EU, we demonstrated that multi-modal connectivity can attract higher trade flows.

"Today, we hope our cross-industry initiatives with PSA will now enable the whole industry to market efficient multi-modal solutions globally, through Singapore."

PSA group chief executive Tan Chong Meng added: "Shippers are increasingly seeking innovative multi-modal solutions for their cargo to reach their preferred markets competitively.

"This partnership with Sats will enhance Singapore's ability to offer unique air-sea multi-modal connectivity to fulfil these demands."