Inflation has become one of the biggest global economic stories of 2022. Singapore is no exception to this, having recorded a headline inflation rate of 5.4 per cent in March - its fastest pace since April 2012.

Recently, economists and policymakers have sounded the alarm of an oncoming "stagflation", a phenomenon that combines economic stagnation and inflation, raising concerns among investors whether there is any way they can hedge themselves against this particular risk.