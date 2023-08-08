Proposed anti-discrimination law sends clear signal in foggy world of workplace biases: Observers

SINGAPORE – The devil is in the details.
Last week, in response to the release of the framework for Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL) on Aug 4, reader Sarah (not her real name) wrote to The Straits Times to highlight the problem.
SINGAPORE – The devil is in the details.
Last week, in response to the release of the framework for Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL) on Aug 4, reader Sarah (not her real name) wrote to The Straits Times to highlight the problem.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.