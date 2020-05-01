Yishun EC site for sale, extended tender of 6 months

An executive condominium (EC) site in Yishun Avenue 9 is up for sale, with an extended public tender period of six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tender durations for residential sites under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme are typically six to eight weeks.

The tender for the 99-year leasehold land parcel will close at noon on Oct 29, the Housing Board said yesterday.

The 21,514 sq m site could yield about 600 homes. It is located within 500m of Junction 9, a relatively new mall.

It is the first of three confirmed-list residential sites to be launched for sale under the GLS programme for the first half of the year. The other two are a parcel in Tanah Merah Kechil Link next to Tanah Merah MRT station that can yield 310 housing units, and a mixed residential and commercial plot in Jalan Anak Bukit that can yield 865 units.

The Jalan Anak Bukit site will have a bus interchange with an underground connection to the nearby Beauty World MRT station on the Downtown Line.

The supply of private residential housing from the GLS programme for the first half has been kept steady in view of the supply overhang and moderating bids from developers following property cooling measures.

ECs are public-private housing hybrids built by private developers, often with amenities usually found in condominiums.