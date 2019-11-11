Yanlord Land, delivering quality across generations

A 40-metre wide creek flows through a luxury condominium development in Shanghai, surrounded by the city’s largest park yet just a stone’s throw from the metropolis’ major financial and tech districts. In Nanjing, residents of 389 soaring residential units are grounded by Chinese garden features like pavilions, ponds, creeks and bridges that are woven through the estate. Helicopters gently land on an exclusive island community of 22 villas, gleaming in the picturesque Dushu Lake in Suzhou.

These projects — Shanghai Yanlord Riverside City, Lakeside Mansions and Yanlord Tang Bei Project respectively — bear the signature of Singapore Exchange (SGX)-Mainboard listed Yanlord Land Group Limited, a luxury developer whose brand has in the past 26 years become synonymous with luxury and quality in major gateway cities across China.

Riding on China’s unfolding wave of economic prosperity, Yanlord’s projects totaling over RMB 100 billion (approx. S$19.2 billion) of assets, grace the skylines of fifteen highgrowth cities — from Yangtze River Delta’s Shanghai, Nanjing and Suzhou to the West’s Chengdu and all the way south to Hainan’s Sanya and Haikou. Led by founder Zhong Sheng Jian, who was named the Singapore Businessman of the Year in 2009 and awarded Singapore’s prestigious Public Service Medal (Pingat Bakti Masyarakat) in 2015, Yanlord Land is backed by a strong management team guided by the corporate philosophy of “building quality accommodations with passion” and the commitment to provide comfortable and endearing living environments for customers. At the Singapore Prestige Brand Award in June this year, Yanlord Land was honoured with the China Top 10 Leading Brands Award.

Meticulously crafted by international architects, leading designers and reputable contractors, each of Yanlord’s premium residential, commercial and integrated property projects are shaped as masterpieces balancing form and function. Those discerning enough to make Yanlord’s projects their home will enjoy a full range of property management services. Yanlord Landmark, a behemoth of offices, serviced apartments and luxe shopping mall in the heart of Chengdu has also attained LEED platinum certification.

Attention to quality and design

Yanlord’s attention to quality and design have led the developer to be feted with awards over the years. Yanlord Land has won the Luban Award for Engineering Excellence, known as the highest prize for engineering in China, for Yanlord Riverbay (Phase 2) in Chengdu; the White Magnolia Cup for Yanlord on the Park, Yanlord Western Gardens and Yanlord Eastern Gardens in Shanghai; and the Jiangsu Province Top 50 Property Management Company Award, among others.

More iconic projects are set to emerge across the country in the next few years, bringing the ultimate luxury and exclusivity. Picture Shanghai’s Yanlord on the Park luxury condo rising gently by the bustle of Shanghai’s Lujiazui Financial District. It will be nestled amidst the million square metre Century Park, the Shanghai Oriental Arts Centre and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. At Nanjing’s Yanlord Phoenix Hill estate, a natural hot-spring right within the premises will pipe rejuvenation straight into each of the townhouse and villa units within the development, an oasis within the bustle of city living.

In 2018, Yanlord Land made a winning joint bid with Hongkong Land subsidiary MCL Land for the freehold former Tulip Garden site (upcoming Leedon Green) in Singapore’s prime District 10. As the company opens a new chapter in its growth, buyers here can expect outstanding architectural design and quality construction — proven clearly to be the Yanlord way.