Yanlord Land — Always at the right place, at the right time

The famous saying goes that when it comes to real estate, it is all about location, location and location. The key to unlocking real value is not just about being at the right place, but also being there at the right time. The creme-de-la-creme of developers have a certain savvy for identifying emerging hotspots ahead of competitors, and the gumption and appetite to make commitments that will pay off for both itself and its customers.

For Yanlord Land Group Limited, a developer of premium properties across the People’s Republic of China (PRC), that knack for spotting opportunities and seizing them bravely has been woven intimately into its growth story. Yanlord Land has, since its inception in 1993, ridden on the wave of China’s growing prosperity, with its luxury properties unfolding across high-growth cities in the country.

Along the way, it identified and created high-yielding opportunities from Shanghai to Hainan, from Suzhou to Chengdu. Its healthy financial position allows it to acquire land in emerging districts at competitive prices and take on partnerships with other developers with prime landbanks. As such, it is able to tap on long-term growth prospects to generate greater returns for its properties, creating value and investment potential for property buyers.

Creating value

Buyers have responded resoundingly to Yanlord’s commitment to quality homes and value creation. In the first 10 months of 2019 alone, pre-sales revenue for the Group have already hit RMB 36.3 billion (approx. S$7 billion). This is evident in the recent successful launches, such as Yanlord Riverside Gardens in Hangzhou, which fully sold 120 units at its launch. It is ideally situated in one of the central business and financial districts and well connected through key thoroughfares. Future residents will also enjoy a comprehensive suite of amenities such as shopping malls, hospitals, dedicated schools and parks to suit their lifestyle needs.

Two other projects in Suzhou also witnessed robust take-up rate in July 2019. At New Tang’s Mansion, located in Gusu District and right by the city’s green lung Huqiu Wetland Park, Yanlord sold 253 apartment units. A day later at Four Seasons Heming Gardens, located in the Xiangcheng district, buyers snapped up 230 (over 92%) of the 249 apartment units launched.

At the launch earlier this year, Yanlord Gardens in Nantong, Jiangsu, sold all its 357 apartment units that were made available on the first day of sales. The development is set to benefit from Nantong government initiatives to develop the area into a model for technology company development and innovation.

Buyers have reaffirmed the vision of Yanlord Land’s quality homes, which is a strong testament to their reputation for premium residences whose value will thrive over generations to come.

In 2018, Yanlord Land made its maiden foray into the Singapore property market, using the same sense of acumen for the market to acquire the freehold Tulip Garden site (upcoming Leedon Green) in a joint bid with MCL Land. Located at the fringe of a Good Class Bungalow area and the popular lifestyle destination Holland Village, the project boasts a large contiguous land area of 326,764 ft, which is rare for its prime District 10 location. Just as it had done with its properties across its 26-year history, Yanlord Land will certainly leverage on the good locational attributes of the prime site to deliver value to discerning property buyers.