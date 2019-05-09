Woodleigh Residences condo to launch this weekend

An onsen (hot spring) with a view of a lake, and homes built with Japanese design and technology are what residents at The Woodleigh Residences can look forward to when it is completed in 2022.

Residential units at the integrated development by Japanese developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will be launched for sale on Saturday, said the companies in a joint press statement yesterday.

Prices will start at $1,733 per sq ft, though it was not revealed how many units will be made available at the launch.

The 667-unit residential component will sit atop a three-storey retail mall with a supermarket and will have direct access to Woodleigh MRT station and an air-conditioned underground bus interchange.

The complex will also include a Neighbourhood Police Centre and a community club.

Located at the junction of Upper Serangoon and Upper Aljunied roads, The Woodleigh Residences will have picturesque views of the 10ha Bidadari Park and Alkaff Lake, which are prominent highlights of Bidadari estate under the 2014 Urban Redevelopment Authority Masterplan.

The 667-unit residential component will sit atop a three-storey retail mall with a supermarket and will have direct access to Woodleigh MRT station and an air-conditioned underground bus interchange.

A 180m stretch of the Bidadari Heritage Walk, which will be lined with conserved rain trees as well as food and beverage outlets, will run right alongside the 99-year leasehold development.

Other features of Bidadari estate include Singapore's first underground service reservoir, a play area with a treehouse, as well as two 5,000 sq m lawns.

SPH chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung said: "As Bidadari's only integrated development, and with the new plans announced for the Bidadari estate, this development is the jewel of Bidadari."

The project is also within 1km of schools such as Maris Stella High School, Cedar Primary School and Stamford American International School.

Residential units will feature Japanese technology to maximise space, said Mr Keisuke Koshijima, executive vice-president of Kajima Corporation.

One example is flushed flooring between the balcony and living room, which means the ground is level right through the living room to the balcony, such that the living space can be extended.

Smart drainage design in the balcony ensures that water is drained properly.

The units also feature specific walls that can be removed with less hassle, without the need for rewiring electrical works so that the home can adapt to changing family needs. For instance, the living area in a two-bedroom residence can be expanded by removing a wall.

Mr Koshijima added: "We will be contributing our technology and proven experience to set a new standard in Singapore's real estate.

"Our development will be synonymous with the kind of Japanese design and quality that you will get in Tokyo."

The homes will range in size from 570 sq ft for a two-bedroom unit to 1,475 sq ft for a four-bedroom deluxe unit. All four-bedroom units will have private lift access and views of the Alkaff Lake.

In October last year, 50 units of the project were released during a soft launch, following which a further 50 were released in November after Kajima said there was good demand.

The Woodleigh Residences sales gallery is located next to Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Link.