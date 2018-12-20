Woodlands industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

SINGAPORE - JTC on Thursday (Dec 20) said it has accepted an application to put up an industrial site in Woodlands Avenue 12 for sale by public tender.

The land parcel made available for sale is on the reserve list of the second half 2018 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme.

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the state. This is as opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

JTC said it had received an application with a committed bid price of at least $36 million.

The public tender for the land parcel is scheduled on Dec 26, with a tender period of six weeks.

Zoned for "Business-2" development, or heavier industrial use, the site is a 20,937.7 sq m land parcel with a 30-year tenure, and a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5.