As Singapore and Johor Bahru draw closer with the RTS link, New Casa Suites adds a third phase to R&F Princess Cove – a waterfront neighbourhood growing into one of JB’s most connected addresses

New Casa Suites, a new residential development within R&F Princess Cove, is expected to add more than 4,300 homes to the waterfront township .

Waterfront views, open spaces and dining along a promenade are part of everyday life at R&F Princess Cove, where homes sit within a bustling commercial hub, anchored by a sprawling shopping mall, restaurants and major transport links. A familiar project to those who travel between Singapore and Johor Bahru, the area has grown over time into a popular lifestyle destination.

Joining this expansive development is New Casa Suites, the third residential phase at R&F Princess Cove developed by R&F Group. With earlier phases completed in 2017 and 2024, the precinct is already home to more than 6,000 units. Phase 3 is also currently the fastest-progressing residential developments in Johor Bahru, reflecting the pace at which the waterfront township continues to take shape. The new freehold condominium will add 4,449 homes, including 26 exclusive penthouses and 63 commercial units, to an integrated 4.49-ha project where retail and shared spaces are already in operation.

Phase 3 of R&F Princess Cove is currently among Johor Bahru’s fastest-progressing residential developments under construction. PHOTO: R&F PRINCESS COVE

Connected by sheltered pedestrian routes via a 650m covered link bridge, the development sits next to JB Sentral and the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, keeping shops, transport and daily errands within an easy walk. A free shuttle bus service operates from R&F Mall to JB Sentral, while a direct link bridge from JB CIQ to the R&F mall keeps shopping, dining and essential services close by.

Travel between the precinct and Singapore is set to change with the opening of the nearby Bukit Chagar Rapid Transit System (RTS) station, which will connect directly to Woodlands North. JB Sentral is also served by existing rail services, including the Kuala Lumpur–Johor Bahru Electric Train Service (ETS), which links the area to other parts of Malaysia.

Transport connections and retail amenities are located within walking distance from the development, with sheltered pedestrian links connecting it to nearby transit points and commercial spaces. PHOTO: R&F PRINCESS COVE

This ease of access reflects the broader changes shaping Johor Bahru’s city centre. Areas identified under the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) have seen more commercial and mixed-used activity, bringing offices, transport and housing closer together. Located within Zone A of the JS-SEZ, R&F Princess Cove is located in one such area, where work, travel and daily routines overlap.

An active lifestyle at your doorstep

Within R&F Princess Cove Phase 3, New Casa Suites itself, a wide range of recreational facilities gives the development a resort-like vibe. Communal areas are set across several floors with beautifully landscaped decks, inviting residents to move easily between moments of activity, rest and socialisation. An exclusive Sky Park for New Casa Suites residents spans across levels four and six, with spaces set aside for swimming, sport and exercise – including a 50m Olympic-sized lap pool, gym, yoga deck, sky jogging track, snooker room, table tennis room, badminton hall, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pools, jacuzzi and barbeque areas.

Facilities include a 50m lap pool, badminton courts, exercise spaces and communal areas located across several levels, providing residents with spaces for fitness and leisure close to home. PHOTO: R&F PRINCESS COVE

To add to the convenience, early childhood education facilities by Stellar Playschool and Womei cinema are all within easy reach at R&F Mall. Residents also have a choice of the nearby leisure experience at the Permaisuri Zarith Sofiah Opera House and private yacht club along the waterfront.

Homes at New Casa Suites come in a range of layouts, from studio apartments starting at 313 sq ft to two-bedroom units from 781 sq ft, three-bedroom units at 1,156 sq ft and four-bedroom units at 1,555 sq ft. Designed to suit singles, couples and families at different life stages, selected units enjoy views of the Johor Straits or the city skyline, with prices starting from approximately RM1,000 to RM1,300 psf.

The waterfront at R&F Princess Cove includes marina and promenade spaces that form part of the precinct’s leisure areas. PHOTO: R&F PRINCESS COVE

The wider R&F Princess Cove development has also received industry recognition, including being named Singapore’s most in-demand Malaysian high-rise development and Best Investment Condo Development in Asia 2025 at the 12th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia 2025, reflecting the scale and uptake of the overall project.

Given its location close to the RTS link within Johor Bahru’s central business district, New Casa Suites is likely to draw both buyers and tenants who value easy access to transport links and having shops, dining and essential services within a short walk from home. These factors are expected to appeal to both owner-occupiers and investors alike.

For more information, visit its sales gallery onsite or call +60 011 18989813. Find out more at https://rfmalaysia.com/rf-princess-cove /

Disclaimer:

This is an overseas investment. As overseas investments carry additional financial, regulatory and legal risks, investors are advised to do the necessary checks and research on the investment beforehand. Registration no. 1069248-H. Developer License No. 13578/05-2027/0392(A).

Approved building plan: MBJB/U/2024/14/BGN/180/KOM(16)

Construction end date: 30/11/2029