Urban Treasures condo to launch at prices starting from $845k

The public preview of Urban Treasures, the newest residential project by Fragrance Group, will take place today at 10am.

The freehold condominium along Jalan Eunos in District 14 comprises two 12-storey buildings with 237 apartments.

Fragrance Group bought the site of the former Eunos Mansion in a collective sale last year.

Indicative prices begin at $845,000 for a one-bedroom unit spanning 452 sq ft, which works out to about $1,869 per sq ft (psf). A four-bedroom unit at 1,270 sq ft will be priced starting from around $2.3 million or $1,830 psf.

Urban Treasures boasts a "low-density living environment" with just 237 units, and offers unblocked views of both the low-rise housing estate and the Central Business District, said ERA Realty Network, one of the key marketing agencies helming the launch.

The property is a few minutes' drive from Paya Lebar Airbase, which will be relocated after 2030 to free up some 800ha of land to be transformed into a sustainable new town.

It is also within walking distance of two MRT stations on the Downtown Line: Kaki Bukit and Ubi. Nearby malls include the newly opened Paya Lebar Quarter as well as Kinex.

Schools within a 1km radius include Maha Bodhi School, Telok Kurau Primary, Eunos Primary and Manjusri Secondary.

Mr Koh Wee Meng, Fragrance Group's founder, executive chairman and chief executive, said Urban Treasures will appeal to the new generation of home buyers.

The project will cater to a diverse community of young families and working adults, "who can all benefit from the wave of transformation in this rejuvenated town", he added.

The condo's sales gallery is located at 205 Jalan Eunos. Sales at the gallery will officially commence on Nov 30.

The project is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2021.

Last week, Fragrance Group said its third-quarter revenue sank 64.6 per cent amid a sharp decline in contribution from the property development segment.

Aside from Urban Treasures, the mainboard-listed developer also has another condo project in Singapore - Jervois Treasures in prime District 10, which is still in its early stages with no revenue contribution to date.