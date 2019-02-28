URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched a public tender for a 99-year residential site at Clementi Avenue 1, under the Confirmed List of the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (H1 2019 GLS) Programme.

The site has a permissible gross floor area (GFA) of 57,900 square metres (sq m) on 16,542.7 sq m of land, which works out to a gross plot ratio of about 3.5 times. The maximum building height is 140 m, and the project completion period is 60 months.

The tender will close at noon on July 3, 2019, batched with an HDB executive condominium site at Canberra Link which will be launched for sale in May 2019 under the H1 2019 GLS Programme.

This site can potentially yield up to 640 residential units, URA added. Types of proposed housing, according to URA's planning guidelines, include condominiums, flats or a combination of flats and strata landed houses, with prior written approval. Serviced apartments will not be allowed.

The successful tenderer is also required to provide a child care centre (CCC) for infant care and child care services within the development, with a minimum GFA of 700 sq m, computed as part of the permissible GFA for the proposed development. The CCC is estimated to accommodate a total capacity of 150 children (including infants), and comply with the requirements and guidelines of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) for infant and childcare centres.