URA releases private homes sites at Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday (Nov 30) two residential sites and two other plots for mixed residential and commercial use which can yield a combined 1,915 private homes.

The 99-year leasehold sites come under the government land sales (GLS) programme for the second half of 2018.

They are all subject to the recently revised development control guidelines on maximum allowable dwelling units.

Two - at Sims Drive and Middle Road - are launched for sale under the Confirmed List.

The 7,463 sq m Middle Road site, which is zoned for residential with commercial uses at first storey, can be built up to a maximum of 20 storeys at the high-rise zone and six storeys for the low-rise zone. A maximum of 375 apartments can be built on the site - but condominium, serviced apartments and strata landed houses are not allowed. Out of the 31,344 square meters of maximum gross floor area (GFA), a maximum 1,500 sq m on the first storey may be developed for commercial uses like shops and restaurants, but office use is not permitted.

The Middle Road site is surrounded by landmarks like South Beach, Raffles Hotel, and Bugis Junction to name a few.

The Sims Drive site in Geylang, which spans 16,225 sq m and is zoned residential, can accommodate an estimated 570 housing units.The site allows for condos, flats or, with prior written approval, a combination of flats and strata landed houses. Serviced apartments will not be allowed. The maximum permissible GFA is 48,676 sq m.The two tenders will close on March 28.

The 15,663.2 sq m Dairy Farm Walk and 11,530.9 sq m Tan Quee Lan Street sites are available for application under the Reserve List, meaning their tenders can be triggered by a developer submitting an application with a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the state.

Zoned residential, the Dairy Farm Walk site has a medium-rise zone with a 85 m above mean sea level (AMSL) limit and a low-rise zone with a maximum 69 m AMSL. It can yield 390 housing units.

The Tan Quee Lan Street plot can house 580 units. It is zoned residential with commercial at first storey and has also two zones with two height limits: one at up to 30 storeys, the other at maximum six storeys.