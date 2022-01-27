URA awards Jalan Tembusu, Lentor Hills sites to highest bidders

Tenders for residential sites in Jalan Tembusu and Lentor Hills Road Parcel A have been awarded to their respective highest bidders, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced in a press statement yesterday.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary CDL Triton, City Developments (CDL) beat seven other bidders to win the 210,622 sq ft Jalan Tembusu site at the tendered price of $768 million.

Based on the site's maximum permissible gross floor area (GFA) of 589,744 square feet, this translates to about $1,302 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr).

The Business Times had previously reported that the price came in at the upper end of the range forecast by property consultants polled by BT before the tender closed on Jan 18.

CDL said it planned to develop a residential project on the site, comprising four blocks of 20 to 21 storeys, with a total of about 640 residential units.

Meanwhile, the tender for Lentor Hills Road Parcel A was awarded to a tie-up between Intrepid Investments, GuocoLand and TID Residential at the highest bid price of $586.6 million.

This translates to $1,060 psf ppr based on the 184,460 sq ft plot's GFA of 553,383 sq ft, which can yield about 595 private homes. The winning bid price was 6.3 per cent higher than its second-highest bid from a partnership between Sim Lian Land and Sim Lian Development.

A total of four bids were received by URA for the Lentor Hills plot, which would require the successful bidder to build an early-childhood development centre with at least 5,382 sq ft in GFA.

