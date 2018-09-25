Upper East Coast residential site goes on market for $26m

A freehold landed residential site in Upper East Coast has gone on the market with an asking price of $26 million, its sole marketing agent said yesterday.

The land price works out to $914 per square foot (psf) for the 28,449 sq ft plot, which is zoned for three-storey mixed landed housing.

Two pairs of semi-detached homes - 9 and 9A, Jalan Haji Salam, and 11 and 11A, Jalan Haji Salam - are being sold collectively, said agent Edmund Tie & Company. The site can be redeveloped as any combination of detached, semi-detached or terraced housing, with either conventional homes or cluster housing, subject to planning approval.

Ms Swee Shou Fern, the firm's senior director of investment advisory, said in a media statement that large sites for landed housing projects "are rarely available".

The property is located between the upcoming Bedok South and Sungei Bedok MRT stations, according to the Singapore Land Authority's OneMap application. Temasek Junior College and the Singapore University of Technology and Design are in the vicinity.

The tender exercise closes on Oct 31 at 3pm.