Upcoming Tekka Place aims to add buzz to Little India

An upcoming integrated development in Serangoon Road had its name and branding unveiled yesterday.

Tekka Place, jointly developed by Lum Chang Holdings and a fund managed by LaSalle Investment Management Asia, will have an emphasis on the arts and culture, with dedicated spaces to host exhibitions, artwork and performances.

Its developers have been engaging with the Singapore Tourism Board and community stakeholders such as the Indian Heritage Centre and LaSalle College of the Arts.

"By working closely with our partners and other stakeholders in Little India, we want to offer visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and culture that Little India offers, while enjoying a quality shopping and dining experience," said Lum Chang property director Peter Ow.

Tekka Place, which is being built on the site of the former The Verge mall, will comprise a 10-storey main block and seven-storey annex block with rooftop deck.

The upper floors of the main block will house Citadines Rochor, a 320-unit serviced residence with studio and one-bedroom units. Facilities include a lounge, gymnasium, launderette and swimming pool. The development will also include 70,000 sq ft of retail area, and five levels of parking spaces. The retail podium will have 80 shops spread across the basement and first two floors of the main block.

It will cater to residents in the southern central part of Singapore, office workers in the immediate vicinity, tourists and commuters on the North East and Downtown lines, said Lum Chang and LaSalle in a statement.

Knight Frank has been appointed retail consultant and marketing agent for Tekka Place.

"We will be curating a mix of tenants whom we will work with to create bespoke, unique and multi-sensory lifestyle experiences for shoppers," said Ms Wendy Low, head of retail at Knight Frank Singapore.

The integrated development is currently undergoing construction and is slated for completion in the later part of next year.