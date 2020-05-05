UOL extends rental rebates for retail tenants to July

Retail tenants of UOL Group and its subsidiary, United Industrial Corp, will receive rental rebates from this month until July, on top of rental waivers already given out in the past two months.

This will result in a total relief package of more than $50 million to help tenants amid the coronavirus crisis, inclusive of about $16 million of property tax rebates from the Government, the listed property developer said yesterday.

The group's shopping malls include United Square, Velocity@Novena Square, Kinex, Marina Square, West Mall and New Park Shopping Arcade.

It also owns retail premises within Odeon Towers and Clifford Centre.

Rental waivers have been granted to all eligible tenants who were either required to or opted to close shop until the end of this month.

They include entertainment venues, which had to be closed from March 27, and all other non-essential businesses, which ceased operating from April 7.

Approximately 25 per cent of the group's retail tenants are still operating. They will receive waivers on the fixed component of their rent and be charged only variable rental based on their gross turnover from the start of the circuit breaker period on April 7 until the end of this month.

In addition, eligible tenants will receive 50 per cent rental rebates for next month and July.

Ms Jesline Goh, UOL's chief investment and asset officer, said: "We are thankful for the various measures implemented by the Government and its agencies to support the economy and industry. In this crisis, all business sectors are badly affected. No one is spared. As such, we are committed to stand alongside our valued partners to keep businesses viable."

Last week, City Developments, which operates malls such as City Square Mall in Farrer Park and Central Mall in Clarke Quay, enhanced its rental relief for retail tenants in Singapore to $23 million.

Retail tenants will receive 100 per cent rental rebates for last month and this month, 50 per cent for next month, and 30 per cent for July.

Similarly, Mapletree Commercial Trust said in March that it was committing an additional $18 million to its retail support package, which now totals $30 million, to help its retail tenants in malls like VivoCity and Alexandra Retail Centre.

CapitaLand, Singapore's biggest retail landlord with malls such as Ion Orchard, Funan and Junction 8 in its portfolio, has said that it is effectively granting 100 per cent rental rebates for almost all tenants for last month and this month.

SPH Reit, which operates malls such as Paragon and The Clementi Mall, has granted rental rebates from February to this month.