Tycoons continue building HK offices as vacancies hit new high

HONG KONG • The world's most expensive office market has more empty floor space than ever.

Vacant office stock in Hong Kong climbed to a record high last month to 9.1 million sq ft - equivalent to nearly 158 football fields, according to real estate services provider CBRE.

In Central, the city's financial centre, the supply is set to increase further. Hong Kong's richest property tycoons Li Ka-shing and Lee Shau Kee are building new office blocks slated to open next year.

It is not clear how quickly vacancies will fill up as the border with the mainland remains shut, preventing Chinese companies from supporting Hong Kong's office market, while demand from global banks wanes as the pandemic reshapes work styles.

The oversupply in Hong Kong underscores an unprecedented challenge to property developers in the global financial hub, already grappling with an expatriate exodus and some of the world's harshest border controls to curb the virus.

Landlords are becoming more willing to accommodate tenants' needs, for example, with rent-free periods and lease terms that depart from the usual three years, said Ms Ada Fung, an executive director for office services at CBRE Hong Kong. In Kowloon, some are even paying for the fit-out cost for their tenants, she said.

The towers under construction are the first new office buildings in Central, an area packed with skyscrapers housing financial behemoths from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan, in almost two decades.

Mr Lee's Henderson Land Development is building a glass tower shaped like a flower designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Just across the road, Mr Li's CK Asset Holdings is redeveloping the stolid 1970s-era Hutchison House into a brand new skyscraper.

Plans to start development of the towers had already begun before the pandemic.

Henderson Land has announced one tenancy for the new tower. Auction house Christie's will occupy four floors in the 36-storey building. CK Asset has not released any information about the pre-leasing progress for the 41-storey Cheung Kong Centre Two.

Oversupply of workspace is even more pronounced in other business districts in Hong Kong.

Kowloon East will see the completion of four office towers spanning more than 2 million sq ft this year. Across the Victoria Harbour, Swire Properties is finishing its Two Taikoo Place with 1 million sq ft of floor area this year.

There will be a new supply of 4 million sq ft this year across the territory, only 3 per cent of which has been pre-committed, according to Savills last month.

Given the sustained increase in supply in the next couple of years, "it will take quite some time to absorb the vacant space", Ms Fung said.

Mainland Chinese companies lease about 30 per cent of Central's Grade A office buildings, up from less than 5 per cent in 2008, according to Savills.

However, with borders still shut with the mainland, executives cannot come over to the city to inspect office space in Hong Kong. Even when they do, it is unlikely that they will splurge like they used to.

"The biggest market for them is mainland China after all. It will be easier for them to conduct research or meetings in the mainland," said Mr John Lam, head of China and Hong Kong real estate research at UBS Group.

While the take-up may be slow, the two new buildings in Central may fill up after about one year, according to Mr Patrick Wong, a real estate analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Existing tenants in Central may migrate to the pair of buildings for their new facilities, putting pressure on the landlords' competitors, including Hongkong Land and Champion Reit, he added.

International banks in Hong Kong have been relinquishing space to bring down costs. Around a year ago, BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered decided to give up floors in their headquarters in the city.

Hong Kong's aggressive virus controls, including a quarantine of up to 21 days for arrivals, reduces incentives for foreign firms to occupy more space in the city.

To be sure, Hong Kong's vacancy rate of 9.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year is still low compared with 14 per cent in New York. Reduction in rents remains modest - Grade A office rents on average fell by 4.7 per cent last year, compared with 19.3 per cent the year before, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Still, rents are set to remain under pressure against the backdrop of increased supply, in contrast with rival financial hub Singapore.

BLOOMBERG