SINGAPORE - Lim Huey Ching, the daughter of Singaporean tycoon and Hin Leong Trading founder Lim Oon Kuin, is selling her freehold condominium unit on Bukit Timah Road for $2.811 million, The Straits Times has learnt.

This comes ahead of a March 4 hearing on Hin Leong's judicial managers' attempt to freeze the Lim family's assets in a bid to recoup US$3.5 billion (S$4.65 billion) of debt from the collapsed oil trader.