Two newly launched projects see brisk sales

Two projects launched over the weekend - condominium Parc Clematis and landed development Luxus Hills (Signature Collection) - reported brisk sales as buyers' interest showed little sign of waning.

SingHaiyi Group's Parc Clematis in Clementi sold 324, or 70 per cent, of the 465 units released for sale by the end of the launch day last Saturday. This worked out to an average selling price of about $1,580 per sq ft (psf).

Situated along Jalan Lempeng at the junction of the Ayer Rajah Expressway and Clementi Avenue 6, the 99-year leasehold, 1,468-unit development has units ranging from one-to five-bedroom units as well as larger strata landed houses.

SingHaiyi said 48 per cent of the units sold consisted of one-bedroom and various dual-key bedroom units.

Residential unit sizes range from 452 sq ft for a one-bedroom unit to 2,669 sq ft for the largest five-bedroom penthouse unit. The strata terrace units start from 2,659 sq ft and the bungalow units are 3,832 sq ft each.

Prices start from $699,000 for a one-bedroom unit, $1.05 million for a two-bedroom unit, and $1.32 million for a three-bedroom unit.

Ms Celine Tang, group managing director of SingHaiyi, said the group is "heartened to see brisk sales of larger apartment types, which typically appeal to buyers looking to stay in them".

Meanwhile, developer Bukit Sembawang Estates sold 71 of the 78 homes of its Luxus Hills (Signature Collection) during the preview weekend.

Located in Seletar Hills Estate, the 999-year leasehold landed development comprises 58 intermediate terraces, 10 corner terraces and 10 semi-detached houses.

Last Friday, the first day of the preview, 32 homes were sold, prompting the developer to release the remaining 46 homes for sale. Prices ranged from $3.058 million to $4.2 million.

About 95 per cent of buyers bought homes for their own occupation, and about three-quarters of buyers were 30 to 60 years old, indicating interest from multi-generational families, said Bukit Sembawang Estates. It added that 75 per cent of buyers opted for flexible deferred payment schemes.

The intermediate terraces are from 3,757 sq ft to 3,810 sq ft in size, corner terraces from 3,541 sq ft to 3,671 sq ft, and semi-detached units from 3,541 sq ft to 3,671 sq ft. The base psf price is around $1,894.

Among the payment plans is the Stay and Pay Scheme, under which buyers can move in upon making a 20 per cent down payment. The Reservation Scheme takes reservations with a 10 per cent deposit, with the rest of the payments to be made in 2021.